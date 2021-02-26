Todd and Sherry Martin are the owners of Tucson Tamale Company. Since opening a restaurant in 2008, the Martins have built the company into an enterprise that’s on target to make more than 6,000,000 tamales this year. The company has two restaurants in Tucson but has grown into a wholesale company that sells tamales in more than 3,500 grocery stores and specialty shops across the country. The tamales have become the No. 3 seller among natural brands in the frozen burrito category. (There is no frozen tamale category, so they get lumped in with the burritos.) Tucson Tamale Company has recently partnered with Diamond Ventures to purchase the Malone Meat and Poultry facility in South Tucson, where they intend to expand their operation and expanding their staff to 50 employees.
Congratulations! You’ve just acquired the former Malone Meat and Poultry facility in South Tucson. What are you guys going to be doing in this space?
Sherry: We’re gonna be making a lot of tamales.
Todd: So our capacity is basically going up eight-fold from where we’re currently at.
Many restaurants have had a really rough year, thanks to the pandemic. How has COVID-19 affected your operations?
Todd: Well, from a restaurant perspective, yeah, the restaurant was, I don’t want to say decimated, but the first couple of months, we probably dropped about 70%. So the first thing we did with the restaurants was convert a big portion of the dining room into a specialty market. It’s still the concept of “come in and get great takeout.” But you can also get great local items. We feature a lot of local artisan food makers in the specialty market. So the restaurants are still on their way back. They’re not back to where they were. A big part of our restaurant is catering business lunches. So that’s not happening. Nobody’s having an in-person meeting.
Shelly: Once Tucson Tamale went national into retail grocery stores, Todd and I would promote our tamales at trade shows and we have come to know other brands and love their food. And so part of what we did at the restaurants in the market was to procure items that we knew were pretty special, that you wouldn’t be able to get at say, Safeway, or even some of the specialty markets. One of our favorite items is the Sunshine Net Company. They sell cashews. This Sunshine Net Company was started by a former Hershey’s executive, and he moved to Mozambique to help teach people there to start cashew co-ops. So he’s living in Mozambique buying cashews from the local farmers and creating a little economy there. And then his wife pairs widows with orphans. So they create families and their cashews are delicious. Part of it is supporting people who are doing really amazing things.
Todd: The other thing with COVID, though, is that the bigger part of our business has been wholesale. We’re sold in over 3,500 stores around the country, and we have a really strong e-commerce business. So when COVID hit, frozen food sales in grocery stores just went through the roof. And so that was actually really good for us. And then e-commerce—in April of 2019, we shipped about 220 orders around the country, and in April of 2020, we should have 1,400 orders. So we actually finished last year 50% higher than 2019 in our overall business.
You mentioned earlier that you were going to be able to increase production eight-fold. So how many tamales do you make now? And how many will you be making?
Todd: Last year, on Dec. 23, our four millionth tamale rolled off the line for the year. This year, we’re gonna make at least 6 million, if not more. But we’ve been limited in the last year in being able to bring on new accounts, just because we were pretty much at capacity. By 2023, we’ll do 20 million.
How many did you do your first year?
Todd: Our first year we did about 200,000
Sherry: And all of them are still made by hand. We’ve certainly increased our technology but I’m really proud of our staff, who put love and care into every single tamale that goes out the door. People say that, but I mean it. On the side of our retail box, it says these tamales were ‘lovingly made by’ and then every single employee’ signature is on the side of the box. Because, these are real people in real lives and they’re great tamales.
Todd: We’re really proud branding ourselves “Tucson.” It was a decision we made when we first started the business. We did have intention of going national. And, you know, to the best of our knowledge, we’re the only national Consumer Packed Good product that is branded Tucson. We feel we’re ambassadors for Tucson for the rest of the country.
You guys bring such a creative approach to tamales. You do the standard green corn tamales and red chili beef tamales. But you also offer tamales with fillings like curry and vegetables, or blue corn and veggies, or breakfast sausage and cheese. Where did this idea come from to re-engineer the tamale and see what you could do with it?
Todd: Sherry and I have always been big food lovers. We were both working at Intuit. And, you know, Sherry grew up making tamales with her family, and it was a big family tradition. Then once her parents got too old to continue that tradition. Sherry and I loved tamales. We looked around town, we couldn’t find anything we liked, that met all of our needs. So we started playing around with our own and it occurred to me when we were making tamales that a tamale is like a sandwich in the sense that anything you put in between two slices of bread is a sandwich. This is the same thing as masa and the filling. So anything you can put in masa becomes a tamale. And that’s when we started really branching out and seeing what else we could we do. I think on our website, we have maybe 14 different flavors that you can buy. But we have made probably 70 different varieties over the years. Sometimes they were just one-off specials, like we did a chicken pot pie tamale. We’ve done an Italian sausage, we did a paella tamale. So we’ve done a lot of different things with them. Make great masa and make a great filling and the two go together.