Sabino Recovery recently announced the addition of Adam McLean to its clinical outreach team. McLean brings with him over 12 years of experience working in behavioral health, focusing on substance use, mental health and trauma-related treatment.
McLean obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology, and is currently finishing his dissertation for a PsyD in Clinical Psychology from California Southern University. He will serve as a liaison for individuals that need residential treatment for trauma, substance use and other mental health diagnoses.