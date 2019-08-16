Shara Turner, LPC, MSC, NCC, was named clinical director after the retirement of Peggy Holt. Turner spent the last nine years in public health working with individuals dually diagnosed with a variety of substance use and mental health disorders, complex trauma and extreme environmental and social inadequacies.
Turner is a masters level licensed professional counselor, is certified by Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association and versed in a variety of therapeutic modalities including DBT, CPT, and CBT.