Shara Turner

 Courtesy photo

Shara Turner, LPC, MSC, NCC, was named clinical director after the retirement of Peggy Holt. Turner spent the last nine years in public health working with individuals dually diagnosed with a variety of substance use and mental health disorders, complex trauma and extreme environmental and social inadequacies.

 

Turner is a masters level licensed professional counselor, is certified by Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association and versed in a variety of therapeutic modalities including DBT, CPT, and CBT. 

