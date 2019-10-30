A survey by Apartment List showed rental rates increased by 1.4 percent in comparison to this time last year across America, while declining 0.2 percent in Tucson over the past month.
Rental prices rise in Tucson
The survey found that the median price for a two-bedroom in the Old Pueblo is currently $944, below the national average of $1,191. The same survey found that the price of rent in Tucson for a place that size has increased 1.4 percent, over where it was a year ago.
The survey found that rate increases have become the norm across the 10 largest cities in Arizona, with all of those cities recording some level of rent increase over where they were in 2018.
Of all of those cities, Mesa had the fastest rate of rising rent, at 5 percent, followed by Chandler (4.8 percent) and Peoria (4.3 percent), with Gilbert being the most expensive city in Arizona for rent payments at $1,504.
Rent growth across Arizona was registered at 3.5 percent, the report states, showing that Tucson is far from the only metro to deal with an increase in rent increases in the Grand Canyon State.
For more information on rent increases, go to apartmentlist.com/az.