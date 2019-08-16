John Green. R&A CPAs.jpg
R&A CPAs announced that John Green, CPA, MS, joined the firm as assurance manager. Green brings a wealth of experience including financial reporting and strategic planning for small- and medium-sized businesses and multi-national publicly traded companies in multiple sectors including insurance, specialty finance, hedge funds, private equity, healthcare, and employee benefit plans including ESOPs. 

Green joins R&A from Community Provider of Enrichment Services, where he was chief financial officer. 

