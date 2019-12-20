A new year is quickly approaching, and many business owners are looking for ways to make next year impactful by increasing successes, becoming more profitable and taking their business to the next level. Here are 10 tips to make sure you get a running start as the clock strikes 12.
Revisit your business plan. Before the new year begins, take some time to revisit your business plan. Figure out if you need to rework anything, or if there are any adjustments you need to make to get back on track.
Set New Year’s resolutions. This can be something as simple as keeping the office cleaner, increasing sales, improving your online presence, etc.
Launch a new product. Consider launching a new product in 2020 to continue the momentum of your business.
Consider hiring needs. A new year means new needs. This can mean it’s time to reevaluate your current staffing and figure out if you need to staff more people or make any changes in duties.
Reinvest in your business. With yearend numbers available, it is a great time to assess your financial situation and reinvest in your company. Check your most profitable items, make renovations and reinvest your money in places you believe will benefit your business.
Get organized. Begin the New Year by cleaning and getting your space organized. This can make everything easier to find and increase productivity, especially when you come back from the holidays.
Learn something new. Check to see if there are any new certifications or classes you can take while you’re off on holiday break.
Discover your digital presence. An easy way to jump start the New Year is by reinvesting some time in your digital presence. Take more time every week to post on social media, send out email blasts or build your website.
Begin networking. Jump start your next year by growing your network. A really easy way to do this is to preform acts of community service. This is a great opportunity for you to connect to others in the area.
Find time for yourself. This year might have been really tough, and you have may have worked 80-hour weeks just to get things done, so it’s important you take time for yourself during the holidays. Making sure you are rested and recharged can ensure that no mistakes will be made and that you can put a better foot forward in 2020.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.