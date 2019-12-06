Philip G. Mitchell joined Rusing Lopez & Lizardi as a partner. Mitchell joins RLL from The Cavanagh Law Firm in Phoenix where he was a senior member. His practice areas are bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, commercial and corporate litigation and real estate. His experience includes workouts, restructuring, foreclosure, asset recovery, asset sales, real property, litigation, litigation management, liquidation and Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganizations.
Mitchell has represented individuals and institutional creditors, trusts, debtors, Chapter 11 trustees, receivers, liquidation trusts and creditor and equity committees in state and federal court actions.