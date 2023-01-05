Peter Piper Express gives back to children’s hospital

Peter Piper Pizza recently celebrated the opening of its first to-go-only concept in Tucson by donating 50% of its grand opening sales to Tucson Medical Center for Children.
The facility is Southern Arizona’s only Children’s Miracle Network hospital. It offers child life and pediatric therapy programs.
“We’re incredibly grateful for Peter Piper Pizza’s generous support of the pediatric programs at Tucson Medical Center Foundation. Through their generosity, we’ll be able to support two integral programs and purchase much-needed equipment,” said Bruce Ayers, program director at Children’s Miracle Network.
The grand opening event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring South Tucson Mayor Akanni Oyegbola, in addition to the mascot and cheerleaders from Alta Vista High School in celebration of the 20 students hired at the new restaurant.
“Based on the strong performance and positive customer feedback we’ve received since opening our first two locations in Phoenix, we couldn’t close out the year without bringing our to-go-only concept to Tucson,” said Genaro Perez, vice president of marketing for Peter Piper Pizza. “There’s so much love for Peter Piper in Tucson, and now locals will have an easy option to pick up their favorite pizza and enjoy it in the comfort of their homes.”
The new to-go-only restaurant, located at 1770 E. Irvington Road, Suite 100, debuted in March. Express locations feature Peter Piper Pizza’s full menu, including pizzas crafted from dough made fresh daily, salads, appetizers, desserts and bottled beverages.