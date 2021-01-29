TUSD Names New Board President
The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board recently elected board member Leila Counts to serve as their new board president.
“I am honored to have been elected to serve as President of the Tucson Unified School District, during this very unique and challenging year. The health of our entire community is intimately connected to the health and success of our region’s largest public school district,” Counts said. “Investing in education, in the classroom, in the students themselves, is the new mandate, and it is my great joy to see that through at Tucson Unified.”
As a TUSD Governing Board member since 2019, some of her accomplishments on the board include raising educator salaries, the district’s enrollment gains, and passing a comprehensive and inclusive family life curriculum.
Counts previously served on several local boards and commissions including the Pima County Child Abuse Prevention Council, City of Tucson’s Commission for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses, and Pima Community College’s Early Education Advisory
Committee.
Splendido at Rancho Vistoso
Oro Valley’s Splendido at Rancho Vistoso is celebrating after recently receiving the 2020 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award. The prestigious award is reserved for the top 25 senior living communities in North America. Splendido ranked 6th— the highest in Arizona.
The honor recognizes the community’s success in fostering a wellness-centered environment for all who live and work there.
“We’re very proud of the work we do at Splendido, especially as it relates to wellness for residents and employees,” said executive director James Edwartoski. “It’s wonderful to be recognized and even more gratifying to know that our efforts to foster and encourage a healthy and dynamic community have long-term benefits for those who live and work here.”
The Beacon Award was created as a joint effort between the International Council on Active Aging and NuStep LLC, a major manufacturer of recumbent cross-trainers used in healthcare, senior living and fitness.
Wellness is typically defined by seven key dimensions: emotional, physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, vocational and environmental. Splendido’s commitment and acknowledgment of how important wellness is for older adults elevate resident health to new heights.
Ashley Byma
BeachFleischman is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Byma to tax senior manager. As a licensed CPA in Arizona with over five years of public accounting experience, Byma provides accounting and tax services for a variety of privately held companies.
She is a member of the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Before starting her career, Byma earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, accounting and a master of accounting from the University of Arizona.
Vanessa Giroir
Vanessa Giroir has joined Coldwell Banker Realty’s Oro Valley/Marana office as an affiliate agent.
“I had a bad experience buying my first home, so I aim to give all my clients a great experience,” said Giroir. “I affiliated with Coldwell Banker because of its extensive marketing resources and great reviews from affiliate agents.”
She also serves on the board of directors for the Tucson REALTOR® Charitable Foundation.
Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, Giroir was a sales coordinator at Volcom.
Christy Sizer
BeachFleischman’s Christy Sizer has been promoted to serving as the company’s accounting & assurance manager. Currently, Sizer plans and conducts audits, reviews and compilations for a variety of privately held businesses.
She is also a member of the firm’s restaurant/hospitality segment team and a licensed CPA in Arizona.
Sizer earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, accounting from the University of Arizona and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Padraic Mocaby
Padraic Mocaby has associated with the Williams Centre office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent.
“I was a loan officer and moved to the real estate side of the transactions four years ago for the interaction and positive results,” said Mocaby. “I am looking to amp up my business for 2021 to make it my best year yet and Coldwell Banker provides the best possible support and materials to do this.”
Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, Mocaby was an agent with Tierra Antigua Realty and is ranked one of Tucson’s Top Producers.