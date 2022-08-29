Dr. Basel Shoua
Arizona Oncology welcomes Dr. Basel Shoua
Arizona Oncology welcomed Dr. Basel Shoua to its medical oncology and hematology team.
Shoua earned his medical degree at the University of Aleppo, Faculty of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of California Los Angeles, Kern Medical Center, where he also served as chief resident. Shoua completed his fellowship in hematology and oncology at the UA in Tucson and served as chief hematology and oncology fellow. In 2022, he received the Arizona Clinical Oncology Society Outstanding Fellow Award.
Shoua will see patients at Arizona Oncology’s Tucson-Rudasill location, which offers outpatient chemotherapy, clinical trials and research, genetic risk assessment, a clinical laboratory, and diet and nutrition services.
Shoua specializes in bone marrow biopsy and intrathecal chemotherapy. He has a special interest in lung, GI and breast malignancy, as well as benign and malignant hematology. He is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, and the American College of Physicians. He is fluent in English and Arabic.
“I work with my patients and their families to design a treatment plan that’s tailored to their unique needs,” Shoua said. “My goal is to help my patients live longer while maintaining and improving their quality of life.”
The Tucson-Rudasill office is at 2070 W. Rudasill Road, Suite 130, Tucson. Info: arizonaoncology.com
Parker Sassola
Parker Sassola associates with Coldwell Banker
Parker Sassola has associated with the Tucson-Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent.
“I have great sales and marketing experience and am a highly social individual, so real estate has always been an interest and goal of mine,” Sassola said. “I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because of its atmosphere, marketing and brand recognition.”
Most recently, he worked for Macy’s. He earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary social sciences with a focus in political science and a secondary focus in anthropology from Florida State University.
Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.
Info: coldwellbankerhomes.com
Alexander Sasaki
Alexander Sasaki aligns with Coldwell Banker
Alexander Sasaki has associated with the Oro Valley/Marana office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent. Most recently, he was a financial analyst for several organizations, including a large publicly traded company, a housing finance organization and a small startup.
“I like everything to do with houses from the do-it-yourself work to housing finance,” Sasaki said. “I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because of all the positive things I have heard and the friendly people at the Coldwell Banker office.”
Mary Beth Gray
Mary Beth Gray promoted at Pathways
Mary Beth Gray has been promoted to assistant director/head of school at Pathways School and Evaluation Center at 4525 E. Broadway, Tucson.
She supervises teachers and staff, ensure a safe learning environment for all students, and work with families in the community who are seeking an educational alternative for their child.
Gray is certified in general and special education, and worked in public schools for 14 years. She is a certified recreational therapist and has a master’s in health care administration.
Pathways is a private, nonprofit school for students with learning differences, serving grades K-12. The original school opened in the Phoenix area over 13 years ago and the Tucson school debuted six years ago. Its mission is to educate children with learning differences, attention deficits, and developmental delays to achieve their greatest potential. It strives to instill confidence and empower students to succeed by developing an intrinsic desire to learn.