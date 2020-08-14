Tom Furrier.JPG

Local accounting firm R&A CPAs has recently been named a Top 400 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting, a national trade publication. This is the third consecutive year the accounting firm received this reward for helping clients reach their financial goals by using strategic solutions.  “We consistently strive to provide our clients with exceptional consultative and comprehensive financial support through proactive tax, assurance, and accounting solutions that help them meet their goals and achieve success,” R&A CEO Tom Furrier said. “This achievement exemplifies the great work our team does every day.”