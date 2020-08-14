Bergman_Teree.jpg

The Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain recently elected Teree Bergman to lead the club’s mission until July 2021. Bergman said she plans on finding creative ways to do service for the community while pandemic restrictions are in place. When attending club functions became inaccessible for residents because of the pandemic, club members sent notes and cards to those most in need. “We are looking for ways to interact with the residents virtually,” Bergman said. Due to COVID concerns, the club has been unable to host a formal inauguration for Bergman and the club’s other recently elected officers