Rebecca Fuentes is the new director of operations at Cushman & Wakefield/PICOR. Fuentes’ value and continued contributions to the company were cited as the main factors the employee-owned company chose to have her at the helm.
“Rebecca has become a valued member of the leadership team,” Chief Executive Officer Barbi Reuter said. “She lives our values and works to promote the wellbeing and productivity of our full team of 50.”
Previously, Fuentes served as the company’s director of human resources director.