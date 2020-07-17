Real Estate Agent Johnny Evans has recently teamed up with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Foothills/Tucson office as their affiliate agent. Evans possesses 26 years of real estate experience and has spend over a quarter of a century as an international finance consultant.
“When I moved to Arizona, I spent the first part of my career focused on financing international real estate developer clients and assisting them in developing relationships with major financial institutions and hard money lenders, so I am excited to return to real estate sales,” said Evans.