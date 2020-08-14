Local automotive powerhouse GB Auto Service, Inc. recently added four new stores to its 167 service center portfolio that spans the southwest. Most notably, the company opened a new BRAKEMax on Tanque Verde Road, as well as two other locations in Cave Creek and Surprise, AZ, with another opening in Spring, Texas.
“The remarkable strength of the BRAKEmax brand creates demand that we are eager to support in the greater Phoenix, Tucson and Houston markets,” GB Auto Service CEO Frank Kneller said. “These new locations further enhance our ability to do so.”