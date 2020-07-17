The University of Arizona’s College of Nursing announced Associate Professor Dr. Allen Prettyman is the new director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice program. Since February, Prettyman has served as the program’s interim director, helping to provide nursing students with an interdisciplinary educational platform focused on clinical applications.
“After the national search, it was clear that Dr. Prettyman was the ideal person for this position because he brings a wealth of experience in academia, teaching and administration,” said Terry A. Badger, PhD, RN, chair of the Community and Systems Health Science Division.