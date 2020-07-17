Eller College new cohorts for 2017-2018

Tucson Young Professionals elected Crystal Adams to be president of the organization’s board of directors. As president, she will be responsible for helping further TYP’s mission of attracting, retaining and promoting young professionals in metro Tucson. She previously served on the TYP Executive Committee and as a chair for their programs and events committee. Adams is also the senior director of MBA innovation and Student Experience at University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. She also holds an MBA from UA Eller College of Management and a master’s degree in education from Northern Arizona University. 