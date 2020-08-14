Associate Vice President of Tech Parks Arizona for the University of Arizona Carol Stewart has been appointed to the Arizona Technology Council Board of Directors.
“I look forward to working with like-minded individuals, who share my same passion to help science and tech businesses grow and flourish,” Stewart said. “I see many opportunities with this new role on the AzTC board to advance Arizona as a nationally recognized tech hub.”
At University of Arizona Tech Parks, Stewart helps attract and grow new businesses to promote and create high-paying jobs in Pima County.