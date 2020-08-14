Buck Strasser.jpg

Financial technology company Clear Core is nominated for two company start-up awards from two prestigious institutions. The Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce has nominated the company for its Copper Cactus Tech Parks Arizona Start Up of the Year for demonstrating entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance, and innovation. The company is also being considered for the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation’s Innovator of the Year. “Being nominated for two awards really shows that if you just show up every day and work hard, people notice,” CC founder Buck Strasser said. 