OneAZ Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of longtime executive vice president and chief financial officer Kim Reedy as the organization’s new president and CEO.
After earning his MBA in Finance from San Diego State University, Reedy began his career. As he learned the many facets of the industry, Reedy discovered the importance of fostering a positive and productive work environment. His transition to credit unions in 1991 came naturally, as his values align with their focus on members, associates and the community.
Working alongside previous CEO Devon Doss, Reedy has been instrumental in helping grow OneAZ Credit Union into the largest state-chartered, federally insured credit union in Arizona.
“I wholly believe in OneAZ’s mission as my personal business philosophy,” Reedy said.