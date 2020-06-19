The phrase “Once upon a time” has taken on added significance over the past few months as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected every sector of our community and our economy.
The impact of COVID-19 on the nonprofit community is unprecedented. It has affected the capacity and sustainability of every nonprofit—from education to the environment, affordable housing to mental health services, animal welfare to the arts—no organization will emerge unscathed. The impact has been especially felt by nonprofits that rely on earned income and those that provide direct services to historically disadvantaged communities.
The nonprofit sector is a significant part of the Arizona economy. Nonprofit organizations are the fifth-largest non-government employer in Arizona and represent more than 170,000 jobs and $8.3 billion in wages annually. Yet even in good times, many nonprofits struggle. The nonprofit business model is fragile and relies heavily on donations, events and earned income. The 2018 State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey found that seventy-five percent of nonprofits in the United States had operating reserves of six months or less.
According to a recent survey from the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, fundraising and program cancellations as a result of COVID-19 have cost Arizona nonprofits an estimated $53 million in lost revenue (as of June 11). In that same survey, 25 percent of nonprofits indicated that they’ve had to lay off or furlough employees, and 69 percent report a loss of critical program volunteers.
Partnering with local businesses, foundations and individuals, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has distributed nearly $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding to support our vital nonprofit partners and the community members they serve. CFSA has also created a resource guide in collaboration with the Tucson Chamber with financial and intellectual resources for nonprofits, small businesses and community members who want to help.
More than 60 nonprofit partners in Pima and Santa Cruz counties have received support through CFSA’s COVID-19 Response Funds. These organizations provide critical resources and services to southern Arizona’s most vulnerable residents: healthy meals for low-income families, childcare support for front line healthcare workers, home-delivered meals for seniors, personal protective equipment for first responders, resources for distance learning, diapers for infants, rental assistance and much more. Additionally, over $100,000 was distributed to organizations forced to cancel fundraising events and programming as a result of COVID-19.
Despite our best efforts to address the economic fallout of the pandemic, a considerable number of nonprofits are likely to collapse. The loss of those resources, services and even more jobs would have a devastating effect on our community’s health, education and culture.
To strengthen our community, we need to support the organizations fighting to make positive changes. Our story must include providing nonprofit organizations with the financial and technical assistance they need to rebuild, restructure, and reopen to serve the community.
Imagine the complexity of opening a childcare facility with 3- and 4-year-olds and practicing proper cleaning and sanitizing of spaces. Image changing the business model of a theater company that can only serve half of its usual audience to ensure social distancing. These are just a few of the many challenges our nonprofit sector faces.
As we move towards recovery and the costly and challenging process of rebuilding, we ask what role you will play in this “Once Upon A Time” experience. Tucson is our community, and this is our story to write.
We encourage you to support your favorite nonprofits with your time, talent and treasure and contribute to our COVID-19 relief fund to help provide the necessary financial and technical assistance at scale throughout southern Arizona. Together, we must ensure that ALL communities have the resources they need—especially our minority communities, where COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact due to decades of underinvestment and systemic racism.
A decade from now, our community will look back with pride, knowing that we answered the call to help those in need, “Once Upon A Time.”
J. Clinton Mabie is the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona President and CEO.