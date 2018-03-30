This summer, Tucson Local Media and Inside Tucson Business will host the fourth annual Influential Health and Medical Leaders Awards, an event that shines a light on the innovative and critical work performed every day by members of the health care industry.
Whether manning the operating table, researching in a lab or directing from the board room, medical professionals of all kinds from across the Greater Tucson Metro Area are responsible for much more than maintaining and monitoring simple health of the region’s citizenry; they guarantee that Tucson has a fit and prosperous future.
“Day in and day out, organizations, doctors, nurses and individuals work tirelessly in Pima County in order to keep us healthy, heal sickness and disease, strive for organizational excellence and to improve our lives,” said Tucson Local Media Publisher and President Jason Joseph. “These organizations and individuals deserve our thanks and recognition of their commitment to excellence.”
Winners and finalists are recognized before hundreds of their peers, including those responsible for their nomination. That nomination process is integral to the Influential Health and Medical Awards, and requires the efforts of medical professionals and patients from throughout the region.
Tucson Local Media and Inside Tucson Business are once again looking for the most influential health care and medical leaders in the region. Whether it’s a doctor or facility delivering an exemplary level of care, a researcher who found a way to fight disease or a new medical device that saves lives, recognition is well deserved. Five of Tucson Local Media’s publications, Inside Tucson Business, Explorer News, Marana News, Foothills News and Desert Times, will coordinate with a select panel of peer judges to honor a group of nominees.
Any individual and/or organizations in the health care industry making a significant impact on the quality of health care in the community is eligible to receive an award. Nominees are welcome from Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Tucson and the surrounding region. First place winners from 2017 are not eligible for nomination in 2018. Nominate online! Finalists will be recognized, and the winners of each category announced, on Wednesday, June 13 at Desert Diamond Casino & Hotel (7350 S. Nogales Highway). Reception opens at 5:30, the ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
Any questions can be addressed to Tucson Local Media Circulation and Special Events Manager Laura Horvath at 797-4384 or laura@tucsonlocalmedia.com.