Local First Arizona is significantly expanding its efforts in Tucson in 2020, working on strengthening the local economy with a focus on diversity, equity and sustainability. With expansion of their signature entrepreneurship and sustainability programs, the Southern Arizona team has recently moved into their new headquarters located at The Historic Y, the premier center for the arts, education, human rights and social and environmental justice in Tucson. With a wide range of community development programs to complement the mission of the space they are in, Local First Arizona and its sister organization the Local First Arizona Foundation are both in a growth phase in Tucson and focused on both environmental and economic development work through supporting local businesses, nonprofits, and community members. These efforts aim to create a more equitable and resilient economy and community.
Local First Arizona and the Local First Arizona Foundation have been able to reimagine how to best utilize talented sustainability team members to focus on growing a larger and more connected statewide program based on current and new programs. The team is focusing on expanding SCALE UP in Tucson and then Phoenix by the end of 2020 and connecting other successful programs throughout the state. The SCALE UP (Sustainable Communities Accessing Lending and Expertise Upon Performance) program launched in Tucson and was recently recognized with the 2019 Tucson Electric Power’s Go Green Business Development Partner Award. The goal of SCALE UP is to reduce energy, utility and operating costs for locally owned independent businesses with large energy use intensity, and to increase their budgetary savings through decreasing their energy use, water consumption and transportation emissions. This ambitious goal is accomplished through planning workshops as well as by utilizing the 2030 District model for existing buildings and infrastructure operations which calls for a minimum 50 percent reductions in energy use, water consumption, and transportation emissions by 2030. The SCALE UP program is highly leveraged with municipality and utility partnerships, resources and tools, and includes access to benefits such as a low-interest revolving loan fund through the Community Investment Corporation. Other sustainability program goals include the launch of a new certification program called Southern Arizona Green Business Leaders as a foundational program leading into SCALE UP as well as connecting the Fuerza Local and Membership programs to the sustainability programs to ensure more community opportunities.
One of the other signature programs growing in Southern Arizona to support local entrepreneurs is the Fuerza Local Business Accelerator Program, a six-month program designed to support underserved entrepreneurs. The Tucson efforts for the statewide program are in partnership with Vib’n. Program participants attend weekly classes on a variety of essential business development topics including marketing, business planning, cash flow management and many more. Participants also gain financial literacy trainings through participating in a lending circle, which includes making on-time payments every month they are in the program. These payments are then reported to Experian and build a credit history for the small business owner, often for the first time. Their savings are then matched by a scholarship from the Local First Arizona Foundation. Each graduate is offered the opportunity to access credit at fair market rates through several partnering financial institutions in lieu of any previous credit history.
The Southern Arizona team has also been growing the Local First Arizona Roadshow as a monthly placemaking event that raises public awareness of the cultural and economic benefits provided by strong local economies. These quarterly community events bring local businesses and the community together in fun, interactive settings that take place in a new space for each event. The overall goal is to highlight the many different local businesses, nonprofits and communities that Southern Arizona has to offer. The events are open to the public to enjoy live music, raffle drawings, interactive activities for all ages, a local beer and wine garden, food, local business networking opportunities and more in these free events for all ages to attend.
The Local First Arizona team is working locally and throughout the state on community and economic development in order to build self-sufficient, healthy and prosperous communities. The new and expanding program developments link with the Local First mission to passionately build a diverse, inclusive and prosperous Arizona economy by innovatively connecting people, locally owned businesses and nonprofits and communities.
For more information about the programs and the events, visit localfirstaz.com/tucson.
Michael Peel is the Local First Arizona Statewide Sustainability Director.