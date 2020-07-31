Nadia Works.jpg

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Tucson/Foothills office is pleased to have Nadia Works serving as an affiliate agent for the company. Works said a former neighbor’s enthusiasm for selling real estate sparked her passion for helping others find that perfect abode. Before getting into real estate, Works was a tissue recovery technician for the Southwest Institute For Bio-Advancement. She also owns an online apparel store for dog lovers called Dainty Dog Horses, which donates 10 percent of profits to The Animal League of Green Valley.