Coldwell Banker Realty’s Tucson/Foothills office is pleased to have Nadia Works serving as an affiliate agent for the company. Works said a former neighbor’s enthusiasm for selling real estate sparked her passion for helping others find that perfect abode. Before getting into real estate, Works was a tissue recovery technician for the Southwest Institute For Bio-Advancement. She also owns an online apparel store for dog lovers called Dainty Dog Horses, which donates 10 percent of profits to The Animal League of Green Valley.
Nadia Works joins Coldwell Banker Realty
PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state’s eviction moratorium and announced an additional $5 million for renters and measures to prevent foreclosure as the state continues to grapple with unemployment and housing problems caused by COVID-19.
It’s doubtful that Garee Gai, Tua Pik Khing and other staples of Thai cuisine are on the kitchen menu at St. Mary’s Hospital, but 100 hospital employees recently enjoyed an authentic taste of Thailand without stepping foot off hospital grounds.
