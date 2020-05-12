The Marana Chamber of Commerce will reopen its doors next Monday, May 18, with increased safety precautions.
The chamber, which also operates the town’s visitors center at its 13881 Casa Grande Highway location, asks that visitors do not entire the site if they are sick. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available to the public. The chamber will only allow sx people in the building at one time, and asks that people maintain six feet of distance from one another.
Sanitized pens will be available, and all hard surfaces will be cleaned between visitors. The chamber’s restroom will remain closed to the public, and the organization will no longer supply bottled water.
The chamber is also scheduling one-on-one meetings, and appointments can be made by calling 682-4314 or emailing Winters at audrawinters@maranachamber.com.