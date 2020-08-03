The Marana Town Council unanimously voted to rezone more than 10 acres at the southwest corner of Thornydale Road and Aerie Drive for a future mixed-use development with multi-family housing and commercial businesses.
The multi-family apartments, still in the planning phases at this time, would accommodate about 211 residential units on seven acres of land. Two acres of the remaining property have the potential for more residential housing or commercial development, while one acre has been dedicated to Pima County to construct an extension of The Loop shared-use path along the northern bank of the Cañada del Oro Wash, according to council documents.
The plan was created by I.T. Investments Three LLC, in partnership with The Planning Center, a planning and architecture firm. Named the “Alexander Specific Plan,” this development would integrate walking, biking and other alternative transportation options with the adjacent walking path and nearby restaurants and businesses.
“The Alexander Specific Plan provides a framework for a mixed-use infill development that integrates higher density housing options, commercial and retail space, along with meaningful amenities,” said Cynthia Ross, Senior Planner with the Town of Marana, at the July 21 council meeting.
The property is south of Ina Road between Thornydale and Interstate 10, within walking distance of Target, Office Depot, Lowe’s, Top Golf and other major shopping attractions.
Council member Roxanne Ziegler was receptive to the plan and said this would be a good opportunity for Marana to gain some housing diversity.
“People are moving to Oro Valley because we don’t offer condos or townhouses,” Ziegler said. “We’ve got to do something different in this town than just put up houses after houses after houses. We don’t have flexibility here.”
Council member Patti Comerford agreed and said it offers young professionals living in Marana a place where they can walk to a lot of different amenities. Linda Morales, CEO of The Planning Center, pointed out that this development is probably the most urban site in the Town of Marana, which is largely rural.
While there is not yet a specific date for developers to break ground on this property, Morales said the owners hope to build a residential area that is different from what residents see in the rest of the town.
To learn more about this project, visit maranaaz.gov/agendas-and-minutes.