Liquor Licenses

Issued in Pima County

December

Smith’s Food & Drug Centers Inc dba: Fry’s Food & Drug #83

1795 W. Valencia Road

Tucson, Arizona 85746

License No.: 07103603

West Coasts Petroleum Newports LLC dba: West Coast Petroleum

2891 W. Valencia Road

Tucson, Arizona 85746

License No.: 010100009504

University of Arizona / Davis Sports Center

640 N. National Championship Drive

Tucson, Arizona 85719

License No.: 005100009258

University of Arizona / Hillenbrand Stadium

1700 E. Second St.

Tucson, Arizona 85719

License No.: 005100009453

Garrett’s Family Steakhouse

9431 E. 22nd St., #157

Tucson, Arizona 85710

License No.: 012100009429

Elly Mae’s Cafe LLC dba: Jethro’s Cafe

8735 E. Broadway Blvd.

Tucson, Arizona 85710

License No.: 012100009284

PCB PIZZA LLC dba: Rosatti’s Pizza

2944 W. Ina Road

Tucson, Arizona 85741

License No.: 012100009223

St Patrick’s Day Parade of Tucson

Special Event

License No.: 015100009415

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Special Event

License No.: 015100009452

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Special Event

License No.: 015100009466

Tucson Chinese Association

Special Event

License No.: 015100009384

Sonoran Art Foundation

633 W. 18th St.

Tucson, Arizona 85701

Special Event

License No.: 015100009464

Arizona Wine Growers Association

10901 N. Oracle Road

Oro Valley, Arizona 85737

Special Event

License No.: 015100009490

Oro Valley Rotary Foundation

10901 N. Oracle Road

Oro Valley, Arizona 85737

Special Event

License No.: 015100009496

Tucson Girls Chorus

3800 E. River Road

Tucson, Arizona 85718

Special Event

License No.: 015100009497

Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee Inc

4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Tucson, Arizona 85714

Special Event

License No.: 015100009486

Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee Inc

4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Tucson, Arizona 85714

Special Event

License No.: 015100009492

TD4 Tucson

1303 E. University Blvd.

Tucson, Arizona 85719

Special Event

License No.: 015100009377

Old Pueblo Cellars LLC dba: Old Pueblo Cellars

10088 N. Saint Patrick Road

Tucson, Arizona 85742

License No.: 013100009428

