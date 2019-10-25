Liquor Licenses

Issued in Pima County

September

American Liver Foundation

Special Event

License: 015100007868

Art Mixer

7475 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Tucson, Arizona 85741

License: BYO100007660

Ballet Folklorico Tapatio Incorporated

Special Event

License: 015100008040

Desert Owl Wines LLC dba: Desert Owl Wines

4731 N. Campbell Ave.

Tucson, Arizona 85718

License: 001100007917

Elegant Trogon LLC dba: Coronet

198 W. Cushing St.

Tucson, Arizona 85701

License: COO10007745

Garett’s Family Steakhouse

9431 E. 22nd St., #157

Tucson, Arizona 85710

License: INP100007709

Horizon Air Industries Inc dba; Alaskahorizon

7250 S. Tucson Blvd.

Tucson, Arizona 85706

License: 008100007699

Indian Twist Inc dba: Indian Twist

4660 E. Camp Lowell Drive

Tucson, Arizona 85712

License: INP100008088

Istanbul Mediterranean Cuisine & Bar LLC dba: Istanbul Mediterranean Cuisine & Bar

2945 E. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, Arizona 85716

License: 012100008081

Istanbul Mediterranean Cuisine & Bar LLC dba: Istanbul Mediterranean Cuisine & Bar

2945 E. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, Arizona 85716

License: 012100008082

Ja Ramen Corporation dba: Ja Ramen & Curry Restaurant

2643 N. Campbell Ave., #105

Tucson, Arizona 85719

License: INP100007864

Jeito Guacho LLC dba: Churrasco de Brasil

150 W. Wetmore Road

Tucson, Arizona 85705

License: 012100008020

LCD Foods LLC dba: It’s Greek to Me

15920 N. Oracle Road, #120

Tucson, Arizona 85739

License: INP100007726

Old Pueblo Brewing Company LLC dba: 18th St. Tap Room

555 E. 18th St.

Tucson, Arizona 85701

License: INP100007985

Our Lady Queen of All Saints Catholic Parish

Special Event

License: 015100008013

Ridenow CAG Charitable Foundation

Special Event

License: 015100007808

Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish-Tucson dba: St Ambrose Catholic School

Tucson, Arizona 85716

License: 015100008114

Saint Odilia Roman Catholic Community Tucson

Special Event

License: 015100008087

Snell Creative Inc dba: Arizona Wine Collective

4280 C. Campbell Ave., Ste. 155

Tucson, Arizona 85718

License: 010100007933

Stratford Art Works Inc

Special Event

License: 015100008067

Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK)

Special Event

License: 015100007987 

TMC Foundation

Special Event

License: 015100007749

Tucson Childrens Museum Inc

Special Event

License: 015100008039

Tucson Jewish Community Center

Special Events

License: 015100007760

Tucson Jewish Community Center

Special Events

License: 015100007761

University of Arizona

Special Event

License: 01500008093

University of Arizona

Special Event

License: 01500008095

University of Arizona

Special Event

License: 01500008096

West Coasts Petroleum Newports LLC dba: West Coast Petroleum

2891 E. Valencia Road

Tucson, Arizona 85746

Whittelebacks LLC dba: Codys Beef n Beans

27018 E. Ft. Lowell Road

Tucson, Arizona 85716

License: 01200008053

Wood You Please LLC

7352 N. Oracle Road

Tucson, Arizona 85704

License: BYO100007938

