Liens

Filed in Pima County

City of Tucson

Oct. 18

La Fresita, Inc.

1450 W. Saint Marys Road

Tucson, Arizona 85745

$961.85

Reference: 20192910649

State of Arizona

Oct. 18

Food Spot LLC

5256 S. Nogales Highway

Tucson. Arizona 85706

$6,449.56

Reference: 20192910440

Fellner Refrigeration Incorporated

8010 N. Padova Place

Tucson, Arizona 85741

$3,050.00

Reference: 20192910465

M2 Development Corporation dba: Frank’s Sports Grill and Bar

7930 E. Speedway Blvd., Ste. 170

$66,428.95

Reference: 20192910466

Oct. 23

Tee Time USA LLC

1616 W. Fifth St.

Austin, Texas 78703

$550.49

Reference: 20192960710

Vista Glass LLC

3226 E. District St.

Tucson, Arizona 85714

$4,052.49

Reference: 20192960715

AZ Yearbooks LLC

7320 N. La Cholla Blvd., Ste. 154-522

Tucson, Arizona 85741

$427.49

Reference: 20192960714

Tucson CSA LLC dba: The Food Shed

2701 E. Allen Road

Tucson, Arizona 85716

$841.01

Reference: 20192960713

Nathaniel J. Eugene dba: Queen Donuts

1108 W. St. Marys Road

Tucson, Arizona 85745

$372.33

Reference: 20192960712

R.T. Tile, LLC

4834 N. Plane Ave.

Tucson, Arizona 85705

$7,173.83

Reference: 20192960711

Federal

Oct. 15

Gorrion Enterprises Inc

7251 S. Bobbi Place

Tucson, Arizona 85756-7401

$1,842.99

Reference: 20192880230

Christopher Brooks dba: Sound FX

2500 N. Oracle Road

Tucson, Arizona 85705-4324

$6,999.99

Reference: 20192880439

D-Back Movers LLC

3755 E. 34th St., Ste. 105

Tucson, Arizona 85713-5307

$9,213.14

Reference: 20192880438

Oct. 16

Law Offices of Thomas Wilson PC

177 N. Church Ave., Ste. 1000

Tucson, Arizona 85701-1156

$3,339.40

Reference: 20192890723

Blue Dress LLC dba: Twice as Nice

2817 E. Manchester St.

Tucson, Arizona 85716-0000

$31,436.82

Reference: 20192890724

Oct. 23

Southern Arizona Landscaping

1936 S. Baja Stone Ave.

Tucson, Arizona 85756-8477

$3,265.31

Reference: 20192960600

Chiro Granite Frabrication

3242 S. Richey Ave.

Tucson, Arizona 85713-5453

$26,086.92

Reference: 20192960602

Healthy Motivations LLC

2928 E. 22nd St.

Tucson, Arizona 85713-2010

$24,056.70

Reference: 20192960601

