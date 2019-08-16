Leslie Shipley associated with the Tucson/Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with real estate sales experience and 15 years of real estate investing.
Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Shipley was a new home consultant for the Robson community of Quail Creek. She was elected to the board of directors for the Green Valley Recreation Association and served in community leadership. She holds a Senior Real Estate Specialist designation.