My business is in a regulated industry, requiring a license from a government agency. Is there anything I can do if the agency takes action that negatively impacts my license or business?
Yes, a relatively-unknown statute (A.R.S. 12-901 et seq.) allows you to file a lawsuit in superior court in which you ask a judge to review and overturn agency action.
It is an abbreviated proceeding (no lengthy and expensive depositions, discovery and motions that are usually associated with litigation). You can obtain a result within a few months, as opposed to a few years.
But you must act quickly. From the date of the adverse agency action, you must file your lawsuit within 35 days. You can only ask the court to overturn the action; you cannot ask for monetary damages. You must convince the court that the agency’s action is unlawful, including that it is “arbitrary and capricious” or “an abuse of discretion.” You can challenge actions taken by all Arizona state agencies, departments, commissions, boards and officers and sometimes by Arizona cities, towns and counties (where a statute permits, but in any event you can challenge their actions by special action). Simply remember, time is of the essence.
Adriane Hofmeyr is a partner and experienced commercial litigator with Quarles & Brady LLP who can be reached via email at Adriane.hofmeyr@quarles.com or over the phone at 770-8721.