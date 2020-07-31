Laurie Lundeen.jpg

Laurie Lundeen is recognized as one of the top real estate agents in Arizona by America’s Best Real Estate Professionals Report, a nationwide publication that ranks this country’s top realtors and teams. Lundeen takes the publication’s No. 4 spot after closing 161 transactions in 2019 and also holds the No. 13 nationally for having over $35 million in closed sales volume that year. The real estate dynamo is an affiliate with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Green Valley office. 