Due to the concerning economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, WaFd Bank has announced they will immediately begin offering small business lines of credit up to $200,000, interest free for 90 days, to small businesses affected by the virus. The bank, which has 31 branches across Arizona, has committed to $100 million in lines of credit to help the small business community become resilient in the wake of this major economic disruption.

 

“Businesses are already struggling as our neighbors limit shopping and eating at restaurants to follow public health orders to avoid large crowds,” said WaFd President and CEO Brent Beardall in a press release. “We want to offer these impacted business owners a lifeline to help them make it through this crisis.”

 
WaFd will also expedite the processing time for new lines of credit up to $30,000 for existing and new local clients who have been in operation for the last two years, at least, and who can show a 10 percent loss in revenue due to the impact of the Coronoavirus.
 
To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.wafdbank.com or call one of their seven Tucson locations.

