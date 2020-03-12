Due to the concerning economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, WaFd Bank has announced they will immediately begin offering small business lines of credit up to $200,000, interest free for 90 days, to small businesses affected by the virus. The bank, which has 31 branches across Arizona, has committed to $100 million in lines of credit to help the small business community become resilient in the wake of this major economic disruption.
“Businesses are already struggling as our neighbors limit shopping and eating at restaurants to follow public health orders to avoid large crowds,” said WaFd President and CEO Brent Beardall in a press release. “We want to offer these impacted business owners a lifeline to help them make it through this crisis.”WaFd will also expedite the processing time for new lines of credit up to $30,000 for existing and new local clients who have been in operation for the last two years, at least, and who can show a 10 percent loss in revenue due to the impact of the Coronoavirus.To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.wafdbank.com or call one of their seven Tucson locations.
WaFd Bank Arizona Offering Interest-Free Lines of Credit for Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus
Tags
On a new Thrive Arizona, Zach has a sweet talk with Adam Krantz of Monsoon Chocolate, a Tucson-based chocolatier bringing you delicious treats from the source. Adam talks about developing a love for chocolate and the joys and difficulties of making chocolate from bean to bar.
The next time you walk into your business, challenge yourself to see it through fresh eyes, as though it was the first time you have ever set foot inside the building. Do you see a well-organized office with focused employees working comfortably in their workspaces? Do you see an enterprise …
Latest News
- Chamber Chatter: A new gateway in Nogales and a new norm for transportation
- Weekly Top 10: Take your business pitch from good to great
- Psomas promotes Darlene Danehy
- Dan Puente selected as Arizona Builders Alliance chairman
- UA music professor tapped for National Council of the Arts
- Psomas appoints Sean Samsel to principal
- Lovitt & Touché hires Anthony Sylvester
- Screenmobile’s Jeff Ballantyne wins ‘Top Producer’ award
The Rio Nuevo Board approved the next steps in the Tucson Convention Center revitalization project last month after advancing more than $4 million in upgrades.
If you take a look at Ryan Clark’s calendar for collaboration dinners this year, you’ll note an abundance of BFFs.
Business Chatter
Last week I had the privilege of attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the improvements …
The minimum wage should be a case study for the law of unintended consequences. Ever since i…
Like many of you, I drive around our community quite a bit. I, unlike many of you, smile whe…
The United States is at the front-end of the greatest talent shortage in our history. The co…
This month marks the one-year anniversary of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement signi…