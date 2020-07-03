Holualoa Companies promoted Lani Baker to chief financial officer. Baker has more than 15 years of experience in commercial real estate. Her skills and resources are targeted toward exceeding quality objectives and attaining revenue. Her areas of expertise and responsibility include commercial real estate transactions including acquisitions, financing and sales, treasury, and investor relations.
Baker is a native Tucsonan. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Arizona, Eller College of Management, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. In addition, she became a licensed CPA in 2012.