Kevin Gullette is the new vice-chair of the Professional Development Committee for the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED). Gullette will spearhead professional development and assist in implementing the education curriculum for the Arizona Economic Development Professional candidates. He is also crucial to assisting with hosting the International Economic Development Council Basic Economic Development Course which is held annually in Arizona. Additionally, Gullette plans on building a mentoring program to help fellow economic development professionals, as well as young professionals, continue their education and keep the economic development profession in Arizona strong.
“Professional development is vital to what we do as an association and how we further the profession of economic development in the state of Arizona,” AAED Executive Director Carrie Kelly said. “Having experts like Kevin Gullette leading our committee provides a wonderful opportunity for our association to lead the nation in professional development offerings.”
He currently serves as the director of business development for Tech Parks Arizona. AAED advocates for responsible economic development through professional education, public policy and collaboration.