Jonathan Rothschild, the former Mayor of Tucson and a longtime attorney at Mesch Clark Rothschild, has rejoined the firm. Rothschild was an attorney at the firm for 30 years until he was elected Mayor of Tucson in 2011. He served as mayor until December 2019.
His practice areas will focus on business law, company formation and agreements, employment law, estate planning, succession transitions for both individuals and companies, arbitration and mediation, and government and municipal law.
Joining Rothschild as new attorneys to the firm are Robert Way and Guadalupe Garcia.
Way’s practice focuses on estate planning, probate and trust administration, guardianship and conservatorship, elder law, corporate representation, and probate and end-of-life litigation. Garcia joined MCR as a law clerk in 2018 and was hired as an associate attorney in November. She will be practicing in the employment and civil litigation areas of the firm.