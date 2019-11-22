Jennifer Barton, University of Arizona professor of biomedical engineering and director of the BIO5 Institute, has been appointed to the National Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, part of the National Institutes of Health.
The council advises the leadership of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, or NIBIB, on policies and priorities related to research, training and health information dissemination in the areas of biomedical imaging and engineering.
As director of the BIO5 Institute, Barton leads a collaboration among more than 20 colleges and departments across the UA to advance the pace of scientific discovery and tackle our world’s critical biological challenges.
“Jennifer’s guidance of the BIO5 Institute has helped create a world-class interdisciplinary program bridging five core disciplines to tackle complex problems,” said David W. Hahn, Craig M. Berge Dean of the College of Engineering. “This appointment reflects Jennifer’s national recognition as a thought leader and an innovator in biomedical engineering.”