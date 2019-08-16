Jay Gonzales, a Tucson native and long-time local businessman, was named president of the organization of the Tucson Sugar Skulls.
Gonzales will be responsible for all non-football operations including corporate sales and sponsorships, ticketing, game operations and media and community relations. He replaces former executive director Mike Feder, who resigned at the end of the Sugar Skulls’ inaugural season to focus on his family and other business interests.
Gonzales served as the Sugar Skulls Director of Media Relations in the team’s first season. In addition to his media duties, he was primarily responsible for the team’s social media as well as the team’s graphic and promotional design work. The organization received the award for Best Media Relations from the Indoor Football League following the season.
Gonzales is a graduate of Sahuaro High School and the University of Arizona, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism. He started as a reporter at the Arizona Daily Star in 1981 where he covered news, sports and business over 10 years. He was the manager of Tucson Electric Power Company’s award-winning Public Affairs Team for nine years. He also spent two years as communication director at the City of Tucson. He has operated his own public relations firm since 2009.