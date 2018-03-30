April 15 cometh, and with it cometh new, confusing and in some cases, very unsettling changes in the form of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, approved along strict party lines and signed into law just before Santa unloaded his sleigh with 2017 goodies. Some feel that when the newly-enacted tax law—the most sweeping change to the U.S. tax code in decades—was unwrapped, it wasn’t a present, but a lump of coal.
A Tax Briefing by Beach Fleischman noted: “As approved by Congress, the bill impacts virtually every business and individual on a level not seen in over 30 years. As with any tax bill, there will be ‘winners’ and ‘losers.’ It calls for a lowering of both individual and corporate tax rates, repealing countless tax credits and deductions, and boosting business expensing.”
“From an accountant’s perspective, this thing is a nightmare,” said Carla Keegan, president and director of taxation for Keegan, Linscott, and Kenon PC, with offices in Tucson and Scottsdale. “This profession was easier when I got into it. Back then we had an abacus and about a dozen rules.”
Keegan said that tax reform is never easy. She said that she’s read the entire legislation, and to “put it kindly,” there’s still a lot of loose ends that are not fully fleshed out.
“It’s like your high school English class where you were introduced to something called dangling participles,” Keegan said. “There’s some of those in this bill that still need to be clarified.”
The bill has “a lot of provisions and a lot of open-ended information that leaves a lot of stuff to be interpreted,” she added.
The bill says that businesses must follow IRS guidelines on reporting, “but they haven’t issued any guidelines for us to follow,” and Keegan said indications are that Congress is likely to wait until much later in the year before attempting to move any technical corrections legislation that would address current “glitches.”
Changes in individual taxes won’t come before 2018 returns, but there are a number of items affecting corporations, some of which need to be dealt with at the end of 2017—hard to do when you don’t fully know the new rules of the game.
“We’re all trying to get a feel about how it’s all going to work. My interpretation of the situation is it looks a lot like a last-minute deal,” Keegan said. “They said they were going to have tax reform in an effort to improve our position in the global economy, so they pushed hard to bring down the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent to make the U.S. more competitive in the international business world.”
Asked what the changes would mean locally, she replied: “It means bupkis to the average guy on the street although Tucson has a lot of small businesses that may benefit by some special provisions for flow-through businesses like sole proprietor or LLC or S corporations. In theory, people who operate small businesses should be paying less tax in 2018. As conceptualized, if everything shakes out as planned, individuals are going to get 56 percent of the tax cuts while corporations get 44 percent, allowing them to go forth and spend that money to rejuvenate the economy. Again, theoretically, everybody should get something, somehow, someway, depending on their own personal situation.”
That’s also the opinion of Peter Beahan, director of the Beach Fleishman Tax Department.
“They said it would lower everyone’s taxes, and our 2018 projections seem to confirm that,” he said. “Individual tax estimations we’ve done show everyone coming out with some kind of savings regardless of income level. All individuals seem to be getting an overall tax savings, especially families who have had their tax rates lowered and the $2,000 child credit expanded. That’s significant for a lot of area families.”
Asked about the merit of the restructuring, Beahan said he thinks it was necessary to change the corporate tax rate from 35 percent down to 21 percent to make the nation more competitive on a global basis. He said that from Tucson, that sounds like a major statement, but that Beach Fleishman sees more and more of its clients doing business internationally.
“To be able to compete with companies around the world, lowering that rate was actually pretty significant,” he said.
Confusion will be a watchword initially, although not many items will be affected in 2017 filings.
“Section 179 will be significant for small businesses,” Beahan said. “It’s been expanded to allow an expensing option on purchased items (all-at-once versus the former 5 to 7 year depreciation timeline up to a million dollars). That section goes back to anything purchased after Sept. 27, so there’s a bit of a current impact there, but most of the changes will take place next year.”
Both experts were asked for suggestions that small business owners in southern Arizona should be considering in light of the legislative changes and the flux it has caused. Keegan expressed some reluctance in dispensing any advice until the obfuscation issues were cleared.
“I don’t want to give a client a lot of advice on what to do at the moment because maybe the changes will mean this, or it could mean that, and we need some final guidance from the IRS,” she said.
Beahan suggested that while waiting for the smoke to clear, business owners should revisit their operating structures relative to the new tax standpoints.
“Should they remain a C corporation, subject to that tax rate (21 percent), or elect to become an S corporation or operate as a partnership to take advantage of the 20 percent qualified business income deductions,” he said.
But before making any rash moves: Caviat Emptor. Consult a tax pro before you leap off the deep end. By tax time next year, the compliance details should be much clearer than they are now.
Lee Allen is a Tucson Local Media freelance writer.