Giving 100 percent effort at work every single day is easier said than done. There will inevitably be days where you lack focus, procrastinate or struggle to start important projects. Here are 10 ways you can increase workplace efficiency and motivate your team to produce great work this year.
Set yourself up for success. Strolling into work with less than five hours of sleep and no breakfast is a recipe for a slow, unproductive day. Plan ahead so you can get to bed in time and have quick meals ready to eat before work or take into the office.
Use the right tools. Use tools that can streamline your day and automate some of the monotonous tasks that may be taking up a lot of time from your day. When applicable, inventory management systems can save you dozens of hours a week which you can ultimately spend doing other tasks.
Make work fun. A fun work environment will help keep employees motivated, leaving less room for procrastination.
Streamline teamwork. Implement a project management program that allows employees to manage their tasks and seamlessly work with colleagues to complete team projects on time.
Enhance communication. Use an instant messaging system to allow employees to quickly ask a question or send a document without clogging their team’s email inbox.
Implement videoconferencing. Face-to-face communication enhances teamwork and meeting efficiency. Make sure your business has a strong high-speed internet connection and enough bandwidth as provided by Cox Business for clear video streaming.
Limit meetings. Before scheduling a meeting, consider if you can communicate the information in an email instead.
Get it done on the go. Make the most of any time wasted, such as waiting in long lines, by connecting on the go. Using Cox’s 1,000+ Wi-Fi hot spots all over Tucson helps you stay connected to email while out of the office.
Allow telecommuting. According to research, remote workers log more hours and take less sick leave. At Cox, we have found that there are real benefits to allowing some positions within the organization to work remotely. Plus it allows us to attract the best and brightest, no matter where they live in the Tucson area.
Give mental breaks. Stress can seriously affect employee morale and productivity. Encourage a healthy work-life balance and ensure your employees aren’t vacation shamed when they do take time off.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.