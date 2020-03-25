The American Red Cross Bloodmobile is rolling into Golder Ranch Fire District Station 380 next month, and the community is invited to donate as supplies are at a severe level.
The blood drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 at 1175 W. Magee Road.
“This is an unprecedented time in our country and blood donations serve an integral role in supporting the larger system of medical care for the community as we work through this pandemic,” said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer. “There was a time in my life when blood donations saved my life, I know how important this is.”
In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, appointments are mandatory. Donors will also need to bring photo identification, a blood donor card or two other forms of ID. To schedule an appointment or get more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or go online to redcrossblood.org and use the code “grfdaz”.