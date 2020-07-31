The Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain announced Fred Novick as Rotarian of the Year. Novick was recognized for his ongoing service to the club and dedication to his community, according to club president Jeff Penfil. Since becoming a member in 2018, Novick has chaired the club’s scholarship committee that selects graduating seniors at Mountain View and Marana High Schools for scholarships the club awards each year. He also serves on the homeowner’s board for Sky Ranch. 