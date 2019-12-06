Arizona Lotus Corp recently announced the launch of a new morning show on ESPN Tucson.
The Jeff Dean show currently airs Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. Host Jeff Dean’s voice is easily recognizable as the PA announcer at University of Arizona football games for the last six years, and he brings more than 20 years experience in radio broadcasting to the local air waves.
“It’s such an amazing feeling to be able to return home,” Dean said. “I really hope to strengthen the relationship between the University of Arizona athletic department and the great sports fans of Tucson.”