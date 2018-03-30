A recent court ruling in the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which covers the states of Connecticut, New York and Vermont, found that it is unlawful for employers to discriminate against individuals on the basis of sexual orientation under Title VII regulations. Title VII is the portion of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibiting employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.
“In my 46 years of doing [employment law], I’ve seen lots of changes, and this is one of the biggest changes that you will see in the interpretation of Title VII,” said Thom Cope, a partner at local law firm Mesch Clark Rothschild.
The case, Zarda v. Altitude Express, involved a man named Donald Zarda being fired from his job as a skydiving instructor in 2010 after telling a female client he was gay. Zarda claimed he disclosed his sexual orientation to the woman only to make her feel more comfortable with being strapped to him during the flight.
However, the woman’s boyfriend lodged a complaint with the company, claiming that Zarda had inappropriately touched the woman and mentioned his sexual orientation to excuse the behavior. Zarda maintained he did not inappropriately touch the client, but was fired soon after the incident.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission held that “sexual orientation is inherently a ‘sex-based consideration’ since 2015, but another federal body, the Justice Department, filed a friend of the court brief in support of Altitude Express last July, stating that “the EEOC is not speaking for the United States” and that efforts to adjust the scope of Title VII were the responsibility of Congress, not the court system.
Zarda died in a skydiving accident in 2014. His sister, Melissa Zarda, and his partner, William Allen Moor, Jr., co-independent executors of his estate, have carried the case forward.
Cope expects the plaintiffs will now attempt to take the case to the Supreme Court in hopes of proving Zarda was fired on the basis of sexual orientation, forcing a federal decision on the issue.
“There’s not a doubt in my mind they’re going to ask for certiorari for a Supreme Court Trial,” he said.
The court’s majority opinion, written by Chief Judge Robert Katzmann and joined either in full or in part by. eight other judges, ruled that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation was illegal for three reasons. The first, and simplest, is that sexual orientation is partly defined by one’s sex (one can’t be a homosexual woman who is attracted to men) and Title VII explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.
Second, the category of discrimination is based on stereotypes about how members of a given gender should behave or, in this case, who they should be attracted to. This pulls on a precedent set by the 1989 case Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins, which found employers could not discriminate against individuals who do not conform to conventional gender norms.
Third, the court classified discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation as associational discrimination, found to unlawful in the case Holcomb v. Iona College, which stated, “Where an employee is subjected to adverse action because an employer disapproves of interracial association, the employee suffers discrimination because of the employee’s own race.”
Three members of the court filed dissenting opinions. Four members of the court issued concurring opinions, including José A. Cabranes, who wrote just seven sentences the in the 163-page document, culminating in the following:
“Zarda’s sexual orientation is a function of his sex. Discrimination against Zarda because of his sexual orientation therefore is discrimination because of his sex, and is prohibited by Title VII. That should be the end of the analysis.”
Cope said he believes that the majority opinion’s many-pronged argument was intentional, a way to put “another arrow in the quiver” of the argument that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is covered by Title VII.
“I think the Second Circuit used as many broad strokes as they could, knowing that this case is also probably going to the Supreme Court,” he said. “It’s got different little legs to stand on. That gives other courts of appeals some ammunition if they feel inclined to [rule] that way.”
Alex Winkelman, another attorney at Mesch, Clark & Rothschild, said the precedence set by cases like this one could affect the legal landscape across the country.
“If we had a client come in and say that they had been discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation, the firm would probably take that case now, and cite Zarda to the court as authority,” he said.
The Seventh Circuit came to a similar conclusion as the Second Circuit in last year’s Hivley v. Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, referring to “the common-sense reality that it is actually impossible to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation without discriminating on the basis of sex.”
Past cases, including the Eleventh Circuit’s Evans. v Georgia Regional Hospital last year and the Fifth Circuit’s 1979 case Blum v. Gulf Oil Corp, have ruled the opposite way, declaring that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is not covered by Title VII. Oftentimes, Cope said, the Supreme Court is more likely to take a case on which the circuit courts are split.
“I think that this sexual orientation issue has got enough pizzazz for the Supreme Court to take it,” he said. “Employers are wanting to know what’s going on with it because it’s been festering for a long time.”
Some states, including California, have statewide laws barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. While there are no such laws in Arizona, many employers choose to follow EEOC guidelines on the issue. Until the Supreme Court makes a ruling on the matter though, the issue of whether it is illegal to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation is—from a federal judicial standpoint—an open question, Cope said.