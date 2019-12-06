University of Arizona College of Nursing Professor Marylyn Morris McEwen, PhD, RN, FAAN, was named UA Nursing associate dean for global nursing.
The position was created, in part, as a response to the strategic plans to extend the reach of the university’s nursing programs across international borders.
The newly created leadership position enables the support of the university’s strategic plan’s fourth pillar, Arizona Global, which redefines the international university experience by engaging with communities globally. The global nursing program is slated to begin in fall 2020.
UA Global will supply the connections and Dr. McEwen will forge the bonds that lead to nursing micro-campuses worldwide. Partnerships have been proposed for Mauritius; the Philippines; Cambodia; Lima, Peru; and India.
A fellow in the American Academy of Nursing’s global health expert panel, Dr. McEwen has co-authored immigrant health and border health white papers and published on health issues regarding the U.S.-Mexico border region. Her career has addressed wide-ranging global health concerns.
“When I finished my undergraduate program, I knew I wanted to focus on global health,” she said.
In response to global partners’ requests, Dr. McEwen plans to begin with the entry-into-practice-level nursing program before extending into graduate- and doctoral-level programs.