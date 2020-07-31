Dr. Jordan Karp MD.jpg
Ronald A. Fontana

After scouring the nation, The University of Arizona College of Medicine has chosen Dr. Jordan Karp to chair the university’s Department of Psychiatry. He will also serve as the medical director of digital strategies for behavioral health for Banner-University Medicine. Currently, Karp is a professor of psychiatry, anesthesiology and clinical translational science at the University of Pittsburg School of Medicine. He will take over the position from the retiring chair Dr. Ole Thienhaus, who has served the department since 2012.