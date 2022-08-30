Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment will reopen its Diamond Center with a show by comedian Ron White on Sept. 17.
The show marks the first event at the Diamond Center since the official beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic two years ago. White will appear for one night at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $49.50.
This will be an 18 and older performance. Face masks are optional. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
“Southern Arizona loves Ron White and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the Diamond Center on Sept. 17,” said Treena Parvello, director of government and public relations with the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.
Desert Diamond Casinos also has booked Daughtry — The Dearly Beloved Tour for a Sept. 30 show.
“We’re really excited to be able to go back to offering entertainment, Parvello said. “We just want to be able to have some excitement and get together and enjoy some music and entertainment. We’re looking forward to bringing people back and welcoming people to the Diamond Center,” she said.
The Diamond Center is reopening much later than other entertainment venues in the Tucson area. Parvello said there were a variety of determining factors.
“We recently reached a point where we believed it was appropriate to resume concerts and performances, which we know our guests have been looking forward to.
“At Desert Diamond Casinos, we are committed to the safety of our guests and team members. We reopened our properties in phases, adjusting safety measures in accordance with guidelines from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Tohono O’odham Nation.
“Then it was a question of finding the right performer for reopening of the Diamond Center. Ron White was the obvious choice. Our guests love his shows and he has been great to work with.”
White, nicknamed “Tater Salad,” rose to fame with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, also featuring Bill Engvall, Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy. He established himself as a solo performer over the past 15 years.
Although he has quit drinking, his onstage persona was as a cigar-smoking scotch-drinking comedian. White has been nominated for two Grammys and was featured on the Cameron Crowe Showtime series “Roadies.” His book, “I Had the Right to Remain Silent ... But I Didn’t Have the Ability,” appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List.
White, 65, is a Texas native and a Navy veteran. He has done three feature-length concert films, TV appearances and four comedy albums and DVDs: “Drunk in Public,” “They Call Me ‘Tater Salad,’ “You Can’t Fix Stupid” and “Behavioral Problems.”
In 2010, White and producer Michael Blakey formed Organica Music Group (OMG). The label promotes emerging and established musicians and comedians and White’s own material. In 2015, the comedian announced that he would run for U.S. president as an independent candidate.
Daughtry is an American rock band formed and fronted by Chris Daughtry, who was a finalist on the fifth season of “American Idol.” The group’s self-titled album was released in November 2006 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album sold 6 million copies and has been certified platinum six times by the Recording Industry Association of American (RIAA).
The band’s second album, “Leave This Town,” was released in July 2009, debuting No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album’s lead single, “No Surprise,” was the group’s fifth top 20 hit on the Hot 100.
Daughtry’s third and fourth and fifth albums are titled “Break the Spell,” “Baptized,” and “Cage to Rattle.” All were certified gold. The group has sold more than 9 million albums and more than 25.6 million digital tracks in the United States.
Tickets for Daughtry start at $45. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. The same COVID-19 rules apply. For tickets, visit ddcaz.com.