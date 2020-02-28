Farhang & Medcoff recently welcomed David M. Tangren as an associate. Tangren will practice in the firm’s transactional and litigation groups. He has experience in plea negotiations, legal research, and criminal trials. Tangren previously handled over 600 misdemeanor cases for the Pima County Attorney’s office and has extensive litigation experience.
Tangren is a graduate of the University of Arizona’s James E. Roger’s College of Law where he was a Note and Comment Editor for Arizona Journal of International and Comparative Law.