Cynthia Mote Elliott, owner of Abundant Health Family Practice, was named recipient of the 2020 American Association of Nurse Practitioners Arizona State Award for Nurse Practitioner Excellence. This prestigious award is given annually to a dedicated nurse practitioner and NP advocate in each state. Recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony and reception held during the 2020 AANP National Conference, June 23 through 28 in New Orleans.
The State Award for NP Excellence, founded in 1991, recognizes an NP in each state who demonstrates excellence in practice.