Creating regular content for your company blog or social media platforms can be very time consuming, so it’s important that you produce quality content that will convert readers into future customers. There are many strategies you can implement to ensure what you share will lead to more sales. Check out the tips below to start creating content that will capture your audience.
Solve a problem. The best strategy is to create content that helps consumers solve a problem they may be facing. Our Cox Converge blog offers many resources for consumers – from a beginner’s guide to social media, to the lowdown on smart security systems.
Infuse emotion. It’s no secret that emotions play an important role in successful campaigns. Remember emotions that influence purchasing decisions are feelings such as happy, angry, curious, etc.
Add urgency. Encourage prompt action by adding a sense of urgency. Use words such as “today” and “now” to inspire more immediate responses.
Make it relevant. Consider what your reader is thinking about in their offline lives. Keep holidays and seasons in mind, as well as any trending news or pop culture topics you can reference.
Be clear. Use easy-to-understand language and clearly explain how the topic affects your audience.
Stay focused. Your content should focus on a single topic or “ask” rather than multiple at once. Drill down to a specific message and stick to it.
Be transparent. Consumers connect more with brands that are relatable. Show that you are more than a robot by using humor and trendy phrases within your content.
Leverage testimonials. Gather feedback from current happy customers and weave their testimonials into your content strategy.
Take risks. Don’t be afraid to touch on timely topics that will spark dialogue with your audience. It helps to really know your audience here, and know what topics would pique their interest.
Include a CTA. Be sure to include a clear call to action at the end of your content, whether it’s a link to your website or a newsletter sign up form.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, which employs more than 300 Southern Arizonans. Lisa is a graduate of the University of Arizona and holds a MBA from University of Arizona Eller College of Management. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.